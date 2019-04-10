Services
Lakewood - Lenore C. Tauber, 97, of Lakewood, NJ, died peacefully on Monday April 8th, 2019.

Prior to moving to Lakewood, Mrs. Tauber was a resident on Manchester, NJ, Boynton Beach, FL, and Paramus, NJ.

Lenore was an avid tennis player and excellent mah-jongg and card player. She was an active member of Leisure Village West ORT.

She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and survived by children Roberta, Fraida, Richard, and Steve, eleven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and truly great great-grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to ORT America or Cheder Chabad of Monsey, PO Box 1154, Monsey, NY 10952.

Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
