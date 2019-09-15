|
Lenore H. Turteltaub
Toms River - Lenore H. Turteltaub, 86, of Toms River, New Jersey, formerly of Livingston, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Mrs. Turteltaub was born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in Maplewood. She graduated from Goucher College and then taught elementary students in East Orange and Livingston public schools. In addition, she taught at a private school for children who had recently emigrated from Russia. Mrs. Turteltaub loved to play the piano and used her talents to create shows for school programs and fundraising events. She loved performing with, and the company of, the Temple Beth Am Players. Mrs. Turteltaub authored "A Short Cut to Simple Piano Playing" as well as many poems to celebrate family occasions. Mrs. Turteltaub was active in politics including serving as President of the Livingston Republican Club and served as an aid to New Jersey Secretary of State Jane Burgio. She also did volunteer work at Temple Beth Am Shalom and was part of the local post of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States.
Predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard, she is survived by her daughter Emily and her husband John Nelson; Son, James and his wife Linda; Brother, Dr. Michael Huckman (late Beverly Blachman), as well as her grandsons Jacob and Joshua. We will forever miss the beauty of her music, the puns, the hugs, and the many laughs we shared together. She was laid to rest in a private family service on September 13, 2019 at Beth Olam Memorial Park, Lakewood, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Am Shalom or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements were under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019