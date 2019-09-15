Services
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 2Nd St
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore Turteltaub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore H. Turteltaub


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenore H. Turteltaub Obituary
Lenore H. Turteltaub

Toms River - Lenore H. Turteltaub, 86, of Toms River, New Jersey, formerly of Livingston, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019. Mrs. Turteltaub was born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in Maplewood. She graduated from Goucher College and then taught elementary students in East Orange and Livingston public schools. In addition, she taught at a private school for children who had recently emigrated from Russia. Mrs. Turteltaub loved to play the piano and used her talents to create shows for school programs and fundraising events. She loved performing with, and the company of, the Temple Beth Am Players. Mrs. Turteltaub authored "A Short Cut to Simple Piano Playing" as well as many poems to celebrate family occasions. Mrs. Turteltaub was active in politics including serving as President of the Livingston Republican Club and served as an aid to New Jersey Secretary of State Jane Burgio. She also did volunteer work at Temple Beth Am Shalom and was part of the local post of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States.

Predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard, she is survived by her daughter Emily and her husband John Nelson; Son, James and his wife Linda; Brother, Dr. Michael Huckman (late Beverly Blachman), as well as her grandsons Jacob and Joshua. We will forever miss the beauty of her music, the puns, the hugs, and the many laughs we shared together. She was laid to rest in a private family service on September 13, 2019 at Beth Olam Memorial Park, Lakewood, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Am Shalom or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements were under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now