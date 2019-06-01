Lenore Herson



Holmdel - Lenore Herson, 85, of Holmdel passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30th.



Born to the late Sam Kanishefsky and Sadie Meislman in Brooklyn on April 2nd, 1934, she was destined to do great things, despite her tough upbringing. During those formative years she also met the love of her life, Bernard Herson. After he returned from military service, they married in 1954.



At 18 years old, Lenore began to work in the Garment District in NYC, moving up to the second highest position. In 1960, Lenore retired to start a family, raising three children before she decided to start a business with her brother, Stanley Kanney.



Lenore worked for over twenty years as Vice President and Partner in the premier stock photography agency in the world, The Image Bank. Even after retirement, she was always active and independent.



Her beauty and fashionable taste highlighted the first impression that she left on people, followed by a sense of her strong personality. Above all was her generous demeanor. Lenore was the true embodiment of the word timeless.



She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Bernard Herson, and her brother Stanley Kanney.



Surviving are her three children: Jeffrey Herson and his husband John Daniels of Holmdel, Gail and her husband Paul Livingstone of Woodcliff Lake, and Shari Herson of Lakewood; and her four loving grandchildren: Samantha, Julie, Skylar, and Paris.



A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Sunday, June 2nd at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ 07733 followed by a Memorial Service at 11am. Disposition will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lenore's name to the Brain & Behavior Research at BBRFoundation.org



For messages of condolence, please visit Lenore's memorial website at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019