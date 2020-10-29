1/1
Leo J. O'Donnell Jr.
Leo J. O'Donnell Jr.

Hazlet - Leo J. O'Donnell Jr., fondly known as "Lee", passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Leo was born on October 10, 1957 to the late Nancy (Burns) and Leo J. O'Donnell Sr. in Hazleton, PA. When Lee was three months old, his family moved to Elizabeth, where he grew up. On October 7, 1983, Lee and his wife, Susan, were married and began their lives together. In 1987, they settled in Hazlet to raise their family. Lee was a graduate of Wagner College, where he received his bachelor's degree in business. After his college career, Lee went on to work for various credit unions and banks as a mortgage advisor for over 35 years.

Lee was a true fun-loving soul who always enjoyed a good party. He also loved to tell stories and share jokes wit his family and friends. In recent years, Lee enjoyed going on annual camping trips with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a cherished friend to many.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nancy (Burns) and Leo J. O'Donnell Sr. Lee is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 37 years, Susan (O'Dowd) O'Donnell, his loving son, Thomas "TJ" O'Donnell and his wife, Mariel, and his cherished grandson, James O'Donnell. Lee also leaves behind numerous adored extended family members and friends. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, November 2nd from 3 to 7 PM and Tuesday, November 3rd from 8:45 to 9:30 AM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, November 3rd at 10 AM, St. Benedict R.C. Church, Holmdel. In respect of Lee's wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Lee to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, would be greatly appreciated. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
