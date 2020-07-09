Leo Polisano



Neptune - Leo Polisano



April 25th, 1940 - July 7th, 2020



Born to Laborio and Louise in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City on April 25th, 1940, Leo Polisano came into the world bouncing a basketball. He and his brother Lou played constantly, with Leo earning All State Basketball honors from Atlantic City High School, where he graduated from in 1958. After High School, he attended Rowan University (then Glassboro Teachers College), played basketball for Coach Wacker and the Profs, majored in education, and met the love of his life, Jacqueline. After marrying in 1962, Leo and Jackie settled in Neptune, NJ, where they both pursued careers in education. Leo was a science teacher at Neptune Junior High, became Principal at Bond Street School in Asbury Park, and retired as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Asbury Park. Upon retirement, he started a second career as a Financial Planner for Axa / Equitable, helping countless educators achieve their financial dreams. After his wife died in 2003, Leo carried on with his love of a good glass of red wine, frequent trips to Monmouth Park Race Track, and tours of the restaurants of Monmouth County New Jersey. Leo also ran for office in Neptune in 1976, was President of the Neptune Soccer Association, and coached many baseball, soccer, basketball, and softball teams. He was reunited with Jackie on July 7th, 2020.



Leo was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife, and his brother Joe. Surviving are his brother Lou (married to Mary), his daughter Jodi Mazzolini (married to Matthew), his son Lee (married to Darbe), and his grandchildren Caeden, Michael, Abby, and his special hero Noah. He is also survived by his cousin Paula Merendino, his in-laws Judy Clay, Ann Cramer, and Ken Cramer, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends.



A 10am mass will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Neptune. Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home.









