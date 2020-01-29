Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Leo Zatta
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Spirit
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Zatta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Zatta Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Zatta Jr. Obituary
Leo Zatta Jr.

Neptune - Leo Zatta Jr. age 86 passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Hoboken and Neptune.

He devoted his working life to the Insurance Industry and Real Estate. He was a long time communicant of Holy Spirit Church, served as an extraordinary Minister there as well as Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Leo is predeceased by his parents, Leo and Dorothy Buckalew. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ann Parker, one daughter, Mary and Paul Chiamis (Boston), two sons; Leo III and Janet, (Highland Lakes, NJ), John and Laura (Lowell, Mass.), six grandchildren; Kate, Robert, Mark, Cassandra, Jessica, Daniel and one great granddaughter, Sophia. He leaves with steadfast faith in the fruits of the Crucifixion and the abiding mercy of God.

Visitation will be held Friday January 31, 2020 3:00 pm-5:00 pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:00 am Holy Spirit, Asbury Park with Interment following Mass, St Anne's Cemetery Wall, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donation would be welcomed to The Parkinson Foundation. WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); arkinson.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">warkinson.org.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -