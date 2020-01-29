|
Leo Zatta Jr.
Neptune - Leo Zatta Jr. age 86 passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Hoboken and Neptune.
He devoted his working life to the Insurance Industry and Real Estate. He was a long time communicant of Holy Spirit Church, served as an extraordinary Minister there as well as Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Leo is predeceased by his parents, Leo and Dorothy Buckalew. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ann Parker, one daughter, Mary and Paul Chiamis (Boston), two sons; Leo III and Janet, (Highland Lakes, NJ), John and Laura (Lowell, Mass.), six grandchildren; Kate, Robert, Mark, Cassandra, Jessica, Daniel and one great granddaughter, Sophia. He leaves with steadfast faith in the fruits of the Crucifixion and the abiding mercy of God.
Visitation will be held Friday January 31, 2020 3:00 pm-5:00 pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:00 am Holy Spirit, Asbury Park with Interment following Mass, St Anne's Cemetery Wall, NJ.
For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020