Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Leon's life story with friends and family

Share Leon's life story with friends and family

Leon Allen Calhoun



Viewing for Leon Allen Calhoun will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 From 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Salem Baptist Church 114 3rd Avenue Long Branch, NJ. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00am location New Shiloh Baptist Church 200 Broadway Paterson, NJ 07501



Entrusted to Donato Askew Memorial Home (Red Bank)









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store