|
|
Leon Andrew Gwyer
- - Leon Andrew Gwyer, age 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born in Point Pleasant, NJ, the son of William and Mary Jane Gwyer.
Leon was a graduate of Toms River High School South and then worked most of his life as a Union Carpenter. Leon was a long time member of local union 255 in Ocean County and worked at various sites throughout the years including General Foreman at the Oyster Creek Power Plant.
Leon was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying traveling, hunting, fishing in the Barnegat Bay, camping and building model boats, cars, and trains.
Leon is survived by his beloved fiancé Judith Sennert, his father William Gwyer, sister Susan and husband Jule Raichle, sister Christine and husband Denis Johnson, brother William Gwyer Jr., numerous nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18th, from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River, NJ. Burial to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019