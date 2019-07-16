Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Gwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Andrew Gwyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Andrew Gwyer Obituary
Leon Andrew Gwyer

- - Leon Andrew Gwyer, age 64, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born in Point Pleasant, NJ, the son of William and Mary Jane Gwyer.

Leon was a graduate of Toms River High School South and then worked most of his life as a Union Carpenter. Leon was a long time member of local union 255 in Ocean County and worked at various sites throughout the years including General Foreman at the Oyster Creek Power Plant.

Leon was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying traveling, hunting, fishing in the Barnegat Bay, camping and building model boats, cars, and trains.

Leon is survived by his beloved fiancé Judith Sennert, his father William Gwyer, sister Susan and husband Jule Raichle, sister Christine and husband Denis Johnson, brother William Gwyer Jr., numerous nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18th, from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River, NJ. Burial to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now