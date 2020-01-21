|
Leon B. Tanenbaum
Boca Raton, FL - Leon B. Tanenbaum of Boca Raton, FL (formerly of the Jersey Shore area) born august 28, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Pauline and Samuel Tanenbaum, died peacefully at home on January 19, 2020 after a prolonged illness.
He attended Tilden High School in Brooklyn, NY and served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 2nd Class during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge.
After returning home from his military service, he owned and operated Leo's Coffee Shop on Bond Street in Asbury Park for a time and then worked as a supervisor for "two guys" department store for many years before joining his brother Arthur in business running their health food mart store in Millburn, NJ. He was also a self-taught auto mechanic who enjoyed maintaining and repairing cars for friends and family and was also a partner in Can-Tan enterprises, buying and selling used cars. Upon retirement he enjoyed playing tennis and travelling. He also became a self-taught "computer geek" and started a small business in retirement fixing computers and related equipment mainly for his fellow senior citizens.
He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans. He was a volunteer with Boca Helping Hands, cooking for and feeding the hungry and building complete computer stations which he donated to needy children for their education. He was also a member of the Whisper Walk Gun Club, serving as treasurer for many years.
Leon was married to his beloved dean G. Scherr, who predeceased him in 1993. He was also predeceased by his son, Jonathan and daughter-in-law Deborah Tanenbaum. He is survived by his loving second wife Iris, his siblings Arthur Tanenbaum and Diana Weiner, their spouses Ann and Michael, his son Alan and wife Vanessa of Marlboro, NJ, daughter Randi Fiore and husband Nicholas of Boynton Beach, FL and son Steven of Bradley Beach, NJ, his grandchildren Alicia, Michael, Sara, Joshua (wife Anna), Zachary and Dena and step-grandchildren Rachel, Brianna and Preston, great-grandchildren Anthony, Emilia, Lucas.
Leon was a loving and loyal husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 w. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL immediately followed by internment @ Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, www.trustbridgefoundation.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020