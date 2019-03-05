|
Leon C. Kamienski
Palm Bay, FL - Leon C. Kamienski, 88, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away on March 2, 2019, in Florida. Born and raised in Linden, NJ, he lived in Iselin, NJ and later relocated to Waterville, Ohio before moving to Florida in 1987. Leon proudly served his country in the Marines during the Korean War. He retired from American Can Co. as a supervisor. Leon enjoyed fishing, crabbing, volunteering at St. Justin's Church in Key Largo, FL. and spending time with his cherished family.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor in 1993. Surviving are his beloved wife Anita M. Kamienski; his three children, Kevin and his wife Joan, Kathy Moellering and James and his wife Susan; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service that evening at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in memory of Leon, .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019