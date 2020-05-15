Leon "Harper" Galloway
Brielle - Leon "Harper" Galloway, of Brielle, NJ, a loved and treasured husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother passed away in his sleep at his home May 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a future date. To read full obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.net.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
