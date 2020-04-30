Leon J. Warnock
Leon J. Warnock

Matawan - Leon J. Warnock, of Matawan, NJ, passed away due to complications with COVID-19. He spent his youth in Keyport. Graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School and then joined the Navy. After the Navy, he married and raised his family in Keyport.

He was a long-haul truck driver for many years before starting his own business, "Shore Lawn & Sweep Service". He then worked as an Equipment Specialist at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck prior to retiring. He was very active in the Keyport Pop Warner Program for many years.

He is predeceased by his wife, Dominica "Mickey" Warnock, and his nephew/godson, Scott Clark. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Robert) Moccio, Donna (Robert) Morris, Susan (Jack) Burke, Michael (Judianne) Warnock, LeeAnn (Al) Lewandowski; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Shauna, Rob, Jack, Ryan, Michael Jr., Shana, Rebecca, Carly, and Katie; and his great-grandchildren, Alivia, Lincoln, Scarlett, Bobby, and Lucy.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic cremation will be private under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
