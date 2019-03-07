Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Paul Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leon Paul Roberts Obituary
Leon Paul Roberts

Asbury Park - Leon Paul Roberts, 81 of Asbury Park, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Coral Harbor Rehab & Healthcare Center in Neptune. He joined the Air Force in 1958 and served his country. Leon also worked for many places in his lifetime but his true passion was his music. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Cremation will be private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now