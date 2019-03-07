|
Leon Paul Roberts
Asbury Park - Leon Paul Roberts, 81 of Asbury Park, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Coral Harbor Rehab & Healthcare Center in Neptune. He joined the Air Force in 1958 and served his country. Leon also worked for many places in his lifetime but his true passion was his music. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Cremation will be private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019