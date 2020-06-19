Leon Scherer



Freehold - Leon Scherer of Freehold passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 102. Leon was born in Rymanow, Poland in 1917. He, along with his four brothers and sisters, grew up in an idyllic small town situated in the Carpathian Mountains. His father owned the town barber shop. Then the war broke out in 1939. Leon and his family were transported by the Russians to a gold mining town in Siberia where they lived for two years, followed by a resettlement as refugees in Jambol, Kazakhstan where they stayed for another two years.



At the war's conclusion the family was sent to a displaced persons camp in Germany and through a mutual friend Leon met Helena whom he married in Stuttgart in 1947. The couple was able to relocate to Israel in 1949 where Leon reunited with his family. Leon worked with the Joint Distribution Committee. One of his more memorable responsibilities was to drive Lena Horne and Eleanor Roosevelt on their respective tours of Israel.



Then in 1956 the young family, now with two children, immigrated to the US in New Jersey where Helena's family had resettled after the war. Leon, with partners including John Ialeggio, eventually owned and operated several barber shops, most prominently Style Barber Shop in Freehold. Leon also invested in apartment buildings and other real estate. While he achieved success as a businessman and entrepreneur, Leon always felt that family was of utmost importance. He loved to ski and to travel. Leon will be remembered by his family and friends for his resilience, humor, knowledge of history and literature, intelligence, readiness to help others and fluency with multiple languages.



Leon was predeceased by his wife Helena. His survivors include son Jacob and wife Janice, daughter Irit Nordin, grandchildren Matthew Scherer and wife Alison McDonald, Rachel Shur and husband Oren, Yaronit Nordin and husband Jonathan Kline, and Michael Nordin. Leon is also survived by his adored great grandchildren Sylvie, Lena, Daniel, Maya, Ari and Ingrid.



The family is grateful for the excellent and compassionate care he received from the staff at Applewood. Services will be private. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









