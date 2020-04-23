|
Leona Davies
Barnegat - Leona Theresa (Clare) Davies, age 90, of Barnegat NJ passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Leona was born to Frank and Clara Clare in Englewood NJ. She was formerly of Fort Lee NJ, Norwood NJ and Loveladies NJ before retiring to Barnegat NJ. Leona graduated from St. Cecilia HS and continued her education at St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at New York Presbyterian Hospital and continued her career as the Public Health Nurse in Norwood and school nurse at Immaculate Conception School.
Leona was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, LBI NJ, sang in the choir and volunteered at Human Concerns. She was an avid golfer at Knickerbocker Country Club, loved reading, gardening, music, Green Bay Packers and NY Yankees. Leona loved the sound of her home filled with laughter from her children, grandchildren and many friends. She had a strong faith in Catholicism.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, William A. Davies, married 45 years; her siblings, Rita, Marie, Col. George, Fred and Kenneth Clare. She is survived by her children, Jude Gerard Davies, Clare Stelling, Patrice and her husband David Antczak, Anita and her husband Perry Bagnall; her grandchildren, Michael Antczak and fiancé Lindsey McDowell, Allison Antczak and fiancé Brett Johnson, Natalie Davies and Annie Davies.
A celebration of Leona's life will be held at a future date, with a Requiem Mass at St. Francis Church LBI. Contributions in her memory may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation and St. Francis Human Concerns.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020