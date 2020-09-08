Leona M. Lee



Leona M. Lee, 83, formerly of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 2 at the home of her son, Dan McChesney. She was surrounded by her son, granddaughters Amanda McChesney and Chantiel Miller. Also present were Lynn Miller, Leah Jo VanSciver, niece Marisa Napolitani and great grandchildren. She retired as a systems analyst from Ft. Monmouth after over 40 years of service. Born in Asbury Park, she lived in Oakhurst and Farmingdale for many years. She was predeceased by her husband Walter in 2014 and by her son James W. McChesney in 1997. Surviving are son Dan McChesney, Lynn Miller, her sister Joyce Procaccini, her niece Marisa, her granddaughters Amanda, Chantiel and Nicole and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, September 12th, from 10 am to 1 pm with a special memorial service at 12:30 pm at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home 118 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove.









