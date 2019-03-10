Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine
61 Georgia Rd.
Freehold, NJ
Leona "Babe" Moroney


1930 - 2019
Leona "Babe" Moroney Obituary
Leona "Babe" Moroney

Matawan - Born January 3rd, 1930 in Matawan N.J. passed peacefully into the arms of God February 10th.

Living, working and raising her family in Monmouth County her whole life, she was happiest when working along side her husband of 66years, William "Tom" Moroney.

Babe is also survived by her children, Charles and Diane Moroney, South Carolina, Juanita, and Wiliam Johnson, Texas, William and Rita Moroney, South Carolina, Marie Englert, Arizona, and Kathleen and Modesto Ortiz, New Jersey.

She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Babe was loved by many and will be missed.

The family asks you join us at a memorial mass and celebration of her life at St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Rd. Freehold, N.J. March 16th at 10:00 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019
