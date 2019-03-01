|
Leonard "Lenny" Cancel
South Toms River - Lenny Cancel passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on January 18, 2019. Born in Bronx, New York, Lenny moved with his family to South Toms River (which had been his "extended home" ever since, given his frequent visits to his family and lifelong friends.)
A graduate of Toms River High School South, Lenny was an accomplished track competitor and then a scholarship athlete at Rutgers University. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and went on to complete his matriculation of a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Utah.
After several years as a resident of New York City, Lenny relocated to Salt Lake City, UT which became his adopted home for more than 25 years. His successful career in healthcare systems led him to his most recent tenure of 10 years at Optum as the Director of Product Support. And with a positive spirit and energy to spare, Lenny always supported others and his community - including serving as co-chair/host of this past November's "2018 Allies Banquet" benefitting Equality UTAH; whose mission is to secure equal rights for LGBT Utahns and their families. A recent memorial tribute held in Salt Lake City put it best:
"Lenny was beloved… and his light filled every space he occupied."
Lenny is survived by his parents, Leonardo and Awilda Cancel - who still reside in Lenny's childhood home (and gathering spot!) in South Toms River, NJ; sister and brother-in-law Maritza and Albin Goetz and daughters, Brittany and Devon of Mays Landing, NJ; and brother Edward Cancel & partner, Sean Dempsey of Worcester, MA.
A memorial and interment service will be held this Saturday, March 2nd at 11am at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ 08753.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to www.equalityutah.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019