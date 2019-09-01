Services
Bedle Funeral Home
212 Main St
Matawan, NJ 07747
(732) 566-1962
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bedle Funeral Home
212 Main Street
Matawan, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Matawan
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Arneytown , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard DeToma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard DeToma Sr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard DeToma Sr. Obituary
Leonard DeToma Sr.

Old Bridge - Leonard J. DeToma, Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Born in Bronx, NY to the late Michael and Anna (nee Grieco) DeToma

Leonard honorably served in the US Army from 1946 to 1947. He was the recipient of the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan.

Beloved husband of 54 years of the late Carolyn M. DeToma, who predeceased him in 2006.

Loving father of Leonard J. DeToma, Jr. and wife Rosemarie of Old Bridge, NJ, Carole Michele Nadar and husband Dr. Anbu Nadar of Louisville, KY and Lawrence W. DeToma and wife Yencina of Sayreville, NJ.

Cherished grandfather of Dr. Menaka M. and husband Dr. John Crudup, Arun C. Nadar and Elizabeth Yu Xuan De Toma.

Leonard was predeceased by siblings Anthony, Nicaletta, Philomena, Frank, Carmela, and Dominic.

Family and friends may visit Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30am at the First Baptist Church of Matawan. Interment at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leonard's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/leonard-j-detoma-sr for Seeing Eye Foundation.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now