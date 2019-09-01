|
Leonard DeToma Sr.
Old Bridge - Leonard J. DeToma, Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Bronx, NY to the late Michael and Anna (nee Grieco) DeToma
Leonard honorably served in the US Army from 1946 to 1947. He was the recipient of the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan.
Beloved husband of 54 years of the late Carolyn M. DeToma, who predeceased him in 2006.
Loving father of Leonard J. DeToma, Jr. and wife Rosemarie of Old Bridge, NJ, Carole Michele Nadar and husband Dr. Anbu Nadar of Louisville, KY and Lawrence W. DeToma and wife Yencina of Sayreville, NJ.
Cherished grandfather of Dr. Menaka M. and husband Dr. John Crudup, Arun C. Nadar and Elizabeth Yu Xuan De Toma.
Leonard was predeceased by siblings Anthony, Nicaletta, Philomena, Frank, Carmela, and Dominic.
Family and friends may visit Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30am at the First Baptist Church of Matawan. Interment at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leonard's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/leonard-j-detoma-sr for Seeing Eye Foundation.
