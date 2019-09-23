|
Leonard Gibson
Sea Girt & Naples, FL. - Leonard Gibson, 90, of Sea Girt and Naples, Florida passed away surrounded by his loving daughters at his Sea Girt home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Freehold and had resided there for many years.
He was a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 18 and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
He was a mechanical contractor and owned and operated Frank C. Gibson, Inc., Freehold before his retirement.
He was a communicant of St. Mark's R. C. Church, Sea Girt and St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold. He was a member of the Freehold Lions Club, B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 1454, and a longtime member of the Freehold Borough Board of Education. He was a member of the Southwest Pastel Society, Freehold Art Society, Spring Lake Golf Club, and the Bear's Paw Golf Club, Naples, Florida.
He was a member of North Shore Antique Automobile Club of New Jersey and a licensed pilot. He enjoyed boating, fishing, horseback riding, painting, and woodworking.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank C. and Ann Gibson; his wife, Lillian Gibson; a daughter, Linda DeVita; his brothers, Joseph, Frank, George, Fred, and his sister, Mary.
Surviving are four daughters and their spouses, Laurie and Richard Bascue, Leslie and Edward Daley, Lisa Tiedemann, and Lucie Gibson and Jill Bolton; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Dolores Gibson, and a sister-in-law, Beatrice Gibson; his companion, Erika Johnson; his grandchildren, Tracy Moriarty, Kelly Tiedemann, Eric Tiedemann, Jr., Matthew and Andrew Bascue, Gretchen Spears, Sean Daley, and Katie Rouse; and 15 great grandchildren, Matthew Paul Bascue, Keira Bascue, Alexandria Bascue, Addison Bascue, Isabelle Spears, Lilianna Spears, Theanna Hernandez-Tiedemann, Ronan Rouse, Rubie Rouse, Devin Moriarty, Eric A. Tiedemann, III, Ethan Tiedemann, Ashley Tiedemann, Hunter Tiedemann, and Wyatt Tiedemann.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements. Condolence messages may be posted at www.higginsmemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 23, 2019