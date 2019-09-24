|
|
Leonard Gibson
Sea Girt & Naples, FL - Leonard Gibson, 90, of Sea Girt and Naples, Florida passed away surrounded by his loving daughters at his Sea Girt home on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements. Condolence messages may be posted at www.higginsmemorialhome.com The Mass time has been updated from information published in Monday's edition.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019