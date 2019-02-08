|
|
Leonard Hipschman
Ocean Township - Leonard Hipschman of Ocean Township, Monmouth County, New Jersey passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 5, 2019 with his devoted wife of 67 years at his side. He was 90 years old.
He was born in the Bronx in 1928, and moved as a teenager to Neptune City, where his parents owned a kosher chicken market. While on a delivery to Weiss' Hotel Altman in Asbury Park he met Olga Weiss, the love of his life. They were married in 1951 and Hipschman and his wife helped manage her parents' Weiss' Hotel Altman for many years.
After the hotel was sold in the mid-1960s, Hipschman embarked on a new career as a manufacturer's representative, and carving out a five-state territory in the northeast, spent the next 30 years successfully making friends of his clients in the sporting goods industry. He was several times named "salesman of the year" by the manufacturers he represented.
He was for many years a member of the Knights of Pythias, and in that organization helped raise money for many worthy causes including Deborah Hospital. As a young man he also was a member of the New Jersey National Guard.
Hipschman was an avid life-long stamp collector as well as a volunteer at Monmouth Medical Center for 11 years.
Hipschman's life was centered on his wife, children and grandchildren, and his family will always remember his laughing smile.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Weiss Hipschman; children David (Dorrie) Hipschman, Fort Myers, FL; Ellen Hipschman (Nigel) Taverner, Half Moon Bay, CA; Paul (Jill Herzog) Hipschman, West Long Branch, N.J., and Shari Hipschman (Danny) Merola, Belleville, N.J. And his grandchildren Robert, William, Katie, and Ian Hipschman; and Raven Cardone-Imor and Lily Cardone-Merola; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his parents David and Lena, and his brothers Izzy, Sam and Harry.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, at Beth Israel Cemetery, Highway 1 North, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. The family will begin sitting shiva afterward at the Hipschman residence., Ocean, NJ 07712.
Memorial contributions in Hipschman's memory may be made to Hatzalah of the Jersey Shore, 167 Monmouth Road, Suite #4, Oakhurst, NJ 07755; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bloomfieldcooperocean.com for the Hipschman family.
Arrangements are by Bloomfield-Cooper, Ocean, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019