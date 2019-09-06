|
Leonard J. Russo
Toms River - Leonard J. Russo, 83 of Toms River, NJ, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in the Bronx, NY, he lived in Mystic, CT and in River Vale, NJ before moving to Toms River in 1970. He was a US Army Veteran and earned his degree in pharmacy from Columbia University in New York. Leonard was a retail and hospital pharmacist working throughout the country and he owned several small businesses including Whiting Center Pharmacy in Whiting, NJ. He was a member of the East Dover First Aid Squad Auxiliary, a parishioner of St Justin's RC Church and a member of their St Vincent de Paul Society. Surviving is his loving wife Mary Jane (Voinier); his four children, Mark and his wife Jean Boyer of Yardley, PA, Teresa and her husband David Lyncheski of Toms River, NJ, Robert and his wife Christine Engel-Russo of Haddonfield, NJ, Ken Matthews and his wife Karen of Barnegat, NJ; and seven grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister Rosa Ruffini. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 3-6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday 9:30am at St Justin's RC Church with burial to follow at St Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society at St Justin's. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfunerlahome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019