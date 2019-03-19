|
Leonard L. "Roy" Bahr
Barnegat - Leonard L. Bahr (Roy), age 93 of Barnegat passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ. Roy was born and raised in Barnegat where he resided for over ninety-three years. He attended Barnegat High School until his senior year when he entered active service in the United States Navy on June 8, 1943 and served during World War II in the Pacific Campaign on the USS Armadillo until his discharge March 12, 1946.
Roy was a lifelong member of the Barnegat United Methodist Church, the Barnegat American Legion, John Wesley Taylor Post #232 and the Barnegat Masonic Lodge F & AM #150. He was an active member of the Barnegat Fire Company Station 11 and for a time served as Fire Chief. On March 10, 2019 he received an achievement award for his dedicated 65 years of active service. He was also a lifelong member of the Barnegat First Aid Squad.
During his working career Roy was employed by the Tuckerton Railroad, was a mail carrier for the US Postal Service and was later employed by the Barnegat Post Office where he became post master until his retirement in 1982. After his retirement he became a school bus driver for the Barnegat Township Schools for several years.
He was predeceased by his mother Elva Bahr, father Fred Bahr, sisters Martha Sprague and Elva Brown, and loving wife of 65 years Mary. He is survived by his brother Fred Bahr, Jr. and sister-in-law Marie, son Gary and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, daughter Janet Spadola, grandchildren Jason Bahr and his wife Tara, Jenny Bogard and husband Travis, and Amy Bahr and fiancé Jay Grebey. He is also is survived by his four great grandchildren Evan and Lana Bahr and Tallula and Sienna Bogard.
A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 PM on Thursday, March 21st and Friday from 9 until the funeral service at 10 A.M. on Friday, March 22nd at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 Route 9 North, Forked River, NJ followed by internment at Barnegat Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Barnegat Volunteer Fire Company 1, P.O. Box 539, Barnegat, NJ 08005.
Roy will always be remembered for his warm smile, his readiness to help anyone in need, and his love of family, friends, church and community.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019