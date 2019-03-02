Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
For more information about
Leonard Ferraro
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
685 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Gertrude's Cemetery
53 Inman Ave
Colonia, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Ferraro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard R. Ferraro


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard R. Ferraro Obituary
Leonard R Ferraro

Toms River - Leonard R Ferraro of Toms River, NJ passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 93. He graduated from Jefferson H.S. in Elizabeth.

Leonard was a proud U. S. Army veteran serving in WW II where he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. After leaving the service, he became a freight agent for the N.J. rail system until retirement in the mid 60's. Len continued to use his skills in freight becoming employed as a supervisor in the trucking industry. Finally, he headed a family baked goods distribution business with his wife and sons.

Leonard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Geraldine, who he cared for until her death in 1996.

Lenny was a passionate gardener, trader, and ballroom dancer. He continued to be extremely involved in these activities until his death.

Leonard is survived by his 4 sons, Philip (Brenda), Dean (Virginia), Ronald (Marie), and Lawrence (Karen). Loving Grandfather to Angela, Alex, Beth, Catalina, Tina, Shelly. Nikki, Shannon, Alysha, Kyla, and Ryan.

A visitation for Leonard will be held on Monday March 4th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at Quinn-Hopping funeral home 26 Mule Rd, Toms River.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 5th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ. The internment will immediately follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave, Colonia NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now