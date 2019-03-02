|
Leonard R Ferraro
Toms River - Leonard R Ferraro of Toms River, NJ passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 93. He graduated from Jefferson H.S. in Elizabeth.
Leonard was a proud U. S. Army veteran serving in WW II where he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. After leaving the service, he became a freight agent for the N.J. rail system until retirement in the mid 60's. Len continued to use his skills in freight becoming employed as a supervisor in the trucking industry. Finally, he headed a family baked goods distribution business with his wife and sons.
Leonard was predeceased by his beloved wife, Geraldine, who he cared for until her death in 1996.
Lenny was a passionate gardener, trader, and ballroom dancer. He continued to be extremely involved in these activities until his death.
Leonard is survived by his 4 sons, Philip (Brenda), Dean (Virginia), Ronald (Marie), and Lawrence (Karen). Loving Grandfather to Angela, Alex, Beth, Catalina, Tina, Shelly. Nikki, Shannon, Alysha, Kyla, and Ryan.
A visitation for Leonard will be held on Monday March 4th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at Quinn-Hopping funeral home 26 Mule Rd, Toms River.
A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 5th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ. The internment will immediately follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave, Colonia NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019