Leonard Robert Hornster
Colts Neck - A true gentleman left this earth on Friday, April 19, 2019. Leonard Robert Hornster, 88, of Colts Neck peacefully passed away surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Len moved to Colts Neck when he and Marie Kathleen Mount were married on Valentines Day, 1983. He left behind Marie, daughter, Dawn-Marie Giglio, and granddaughter, Anna Giglio who both moved in recently to help with his care.
Previously he was married to Anna Wastog who died after a long illness. They had two daughters; Barbara Ann and Kathleen Sherlotti. Also surviving are Kristen Cohen, Kaitlyn and Matthew Sherlotti along with his sister Lois Naddeo.
Len was a proud Marine who served during the Korean War. He was also the Mayor of Madison Township which is now known as Old Bridge. He was manager at New Jersey Bell for the remainder of his career.
Len will be remembered fondly for his warmth and notorious sense of humor. His favorite pastime was watching football with a cup of coffee in one hand and a glazed donut in another with his family.
He received such wonderful loving care from the staff of Sunrise at Marlboro and Homeside Hospice.
A donation may be made in his name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org or 866-232-8484.
A private reception in his memory will be held in May.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019