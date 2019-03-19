Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery,
Iselin, NJ
Lakewood - Leonard Satty died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was 93.

Born in New York City, he resided in Aberdeen, NJ before settling in the Four Seasons community of Lakewood 25 years ago.

Prior to retiring in 1988, he was a Stage Technician with the Local 1 Theatrical Stage Emp. IATSE in NY, NY, where he worked for 50 years. Leonard was also a veteran of the US Army, where he honorably served our country from 1944-45. During his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart medal for being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Renee in December 2007; and by his mother, Mae.

Surviving are his children: Stanley Satty of Stamford, CT, and Dr. Robert Satty and his wife Bonnie of Middletown, NJ; 8 grandchildren: Alexandra, Rebecca, Emma, Abigail, Hannah, Timothy, Mark & Beth; a great-granddaughter, Melanie Renee; and a brother, Sheldon Satty of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11AM at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ. Interment will immediately follow. For more information, or to post a tribute online, please visit www.bloomfieldcooperocean.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's name to the Purple Heart Foundation or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019
