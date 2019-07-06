|
Leonard T. Scatigna
Manchester - Leonard T. Scatigna 82 of Leisure Village West, Manchester died Thursday, July 4, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in Howell from 1969-2000 before finally moving to Manchester. He was employed for 43 years as a Lithographer for various companies before his retirement from Empire Color, New York City in 1998. He was a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. He served as President of the Billiards Club of Leisure Village West. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Scatigna, who died in 2017. Surviving are his 6 children and their spouses, Louis and Susan of Barnegat, Mark and Debra of Manchester, Robert and Lynn , James and Lisa, Theresa and James Kelly, and Jennifer and Mario Souza all of Jackson. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Erika, Vincent, Matthew, Michelle, Nicole, Eric, James, Victoria, Anthony, Gabrielle, Isabella, Samantha, Christian, and Lucas, and 6 great-grandchildren, Barbra, Mary Ann, Remi, Giavanna, Giselle, and Jace. Visitation is Sunday from 1-5 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday at 11:00 am at St John's Church, Lakehurst with a private cremation to follow. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019