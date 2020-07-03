Leonard Whitley
Eatontown - Leonard Whitley, 68, of Eatontown, NJ was called home Saturday June 27,2020 at Jersey Shore Center. He was born at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank and grew up in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Leonard graduated from Henry Hudson Regional High School in 1971. After graduation, Leonard went on to play pro baseball for a year with the Phillies Farm Club. He then went on to earn his Associate's Degree in Psychology from Brookdale Community College. He worked at Riverview Hospital and managed the Housekeeping Departments in many different nursing homes. Leonard also worked at Seals Eastern as head shipping and receiving clerk. He was an active member of Grace Christian Church for 40 years.
In the 90's, Leonard coached little league baseball, soccer, and basketball. Most recently, Leonard coached basketball and soccer with his son, Jason.
Leonard Whitley was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Mamie Whitley, his brothers; Edward Canty and Carl Whitley, and his sisters; Barbara and Nancy Whitley.
Surviving Leonard is his wife of 38 years, Diana Whitley, his son Jason Whitley, his daughter Felicia Whitley, his four grandchildren, his sister, Patricia Whitley, his brother Charles Canty and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit Tuesday, July 7th, 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Braun Funeral Home Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A service will commence at the Funeral Home at 5:00 PM.
