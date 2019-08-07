Services
First United Methodist Church
111 Ocean Ave
Island Heights, NJ 08732
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Island Heights United Methodist Church
Ocean & Simpson Ave.
Toms River - Leontine (Hucker) Genay, 92, passed away on May 30th at Harrogate Health Center, Lakewood. She was predeceased by husband, Raymond Genay Jr. and brothers, George and Ernest Hucker.

Lee is survived by daughters, Nancy Caldwell (Larry), Caroll Murray (Paul) and Michele Genay-Anzek, grandchildren, Teri, Larry John, Carly Rae, Jaclyn, Michael and Adam, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, "sister" Patricia Tartaglia, and oldest friend, Helen Wittenberg.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10th at 11:00am at the Island Heights United Methodist Church, Ocean & Simpson Ave.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 7, 2019
