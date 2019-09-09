Services
James H. Hunt Funeral Home
126 Ridge Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-8722
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Missionary Pentecostal Church of God
Lakewood, NJ
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Missionary Pentecostal Church of God
Lakewood, NJ
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Missionary Pentecostal Church of God
Lakewood, NJ
1945 - 2019
Leopoldo H. Crump

Lakewood - Leopoldo H. Crump, 73, of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Thurs, Sept 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rowley-Crump. Viewing will be 6-9 pm Wed, Sept 11, and 10 am Thurs, Sept 12, service will start at 11 am at Missionary Pentecostal Church of God, Lakewood. Interment will follow the service in Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. James Hunt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 9, 2019
