Leopoldo H. Crump
Lakewood - Leopoldo H. Crump, 73, of Lakewood, NJ passed away on Thurs, Sept 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rowley-Crump. Viewing will be 6-9 pm Wed, Sept 11, and 10 am Thurs, Sept 12, service will start at 11 am at Missionary Pentecostal Church of God, Lakewood. Interment will follow the service in Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. James Hunt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019