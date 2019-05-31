Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
93 Liberty Street
Long Branch, NJ
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
93 Liberty Street
Long Branch, NJ
Long Branch - Leroy C. Cofer, 92 entered into eternal life Saturday, May 25, 2019, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family, after a courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer. "Pop" as he was affectionally known will be remembered as a God-fearing, super hard-working husband, father and grandfather and for his pristine sense of style, his love for telling a good story and his wit.



Leroy was born January 14, 1927 in Harlem, New York to John and Sarah Cofer and moved with his family to Long Branch while still a child. While attending Long Branch Public Schools, Leroy met his future wife Janie Clark, whose union produced six children.



Leroy retired from NJ American Water Co., a job he loved, and in his later years he ran the parking lot at the Long Branch Train Station and was a security guard at Kennedy Towers Senior Apartments. Whether it was participating in company bowling leagues with his loving wife, Uncle Milford and Aunt Louise Thornton or hosting or attending family picnics, parties and other events, Pop was dedicated to family, friends and his church.



Leroy was pre-deceased by his wife Janie, his parents and his beloved brothers Harold, James and Herbert. Left to mourn his loss are his children: Ernestine, Ronald, Craig (Ventress ), Dale, Shawn, Robin; eight grandchildren: his beloved and eldest Lori, Tami, Tara, Dale Jr., Brian, Asher, Ronald Jr., and Zaria; seven great-grandchildren: Andrea, Christopher, Naikem, Kamaal, Christie, Camille, and Kaylorii; his beloved sister, Martha Pattisall and sister in laws Crystal and Marion Cofer; brother in law William Clark as well as a host of family and special friends, including Thalia Thornton, Herbert Harris, and Rev. Virginia and Joseph Feldman.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the Home Going Service at 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty Street in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Pop's favorite charities, or the . Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019
