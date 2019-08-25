|
LeRoy H. Edwards, Sr.
Neptune - LeRoy H. Edwards, Sr., of Neptune, died Thursday, August 15 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Edwards was an Auto Technology Teacher at Raritan High School before retiring in 2006. He was an avid fisherman, a member of the Bass Anglers Association, and an amateur radio operator with the call sign AB2RE. He was a member of the NHRA, enjoyed drag racing and spent many years volunteering with the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management. Mr. Edwards served with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Surviving are his devoted wife Felicia Shanley Edwards, his son, LeRoy H. Edwards, Jr. and his wife, Eleanor Glazewski, his daughters, Christina Laing, Melissa Edwards and her husband Brad Palmerio and Caitlin Edwards, his brother, Terry Lee, his sister MarilynLockhart and her husband Larry, his six grandchildren, Jacob, Emily,Alexandra, Zoe, Czar and Joseph, his sisters and brothers in law Sue and Thomas Schroll, Michelle and Freddie Sico, many nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. The family wishes to thank the nurses on Brennen 6 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for their care and compassion. A memorial mass will be offered at the Church of the Ascension of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a repast to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hackensack Meridian Hospice at www.meridianathome.com would be appreciated. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019