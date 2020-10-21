1/1
LeRoy Harold Alexander
LeRoy Harold Alexander passed suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home. LeRoy Alexander retired from the U.S. Army in 1978 with the rank of Sargent First Class. He also retired from the Xerox Corporation in 1993. He leaves to grieve his daughter, Rev. Dr. Karen Alexander who is also a Commander in the US Navy. The viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 10 am-12 pm. Services immediately following at Jackson Funeral Home, 242 Neptune Boulevard, Neptune, NJ. Rev Dr. Karen Alexander, officiating. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Services entrusted to James H. Robinson Funeral Home, Brooklyn, NY.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
OCT
23
Service
12:00 PM
Jackson Funeral Home Inc
Jackson Funeral Home Inc
242 Neptune Blvd
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 988-0043
