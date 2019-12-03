|
Leroy Humbert Sickels, Jr.
Matawan - Leroy Humbert Sickels, Jr., 70, of Matawan, NJ passed away Monday, December 2nd, at home with his family by his side.
Leroy was born in Long Branch, New Jersey on August 5, 1949, a son of the late Margaret (Devlin) and Leroy Sickels, Sr. He was a life long resident of Matawan, he proudly served in the U.S. Marines Bravo Company, 2nd Recon Branch 2nd Marine Division as a Sgt for two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. Leroy is a retired Stage Hand at IATSE Local 1 in New York. He is a life member and past Chief of Washington Engine Company in Matawan, a member of the Phillip K "Tinker" Dorn Detachment of the Marine Corp League , Vietnam Veterans of America and the Force Recon Association.
Leroy is predeceased by his parents and his grandson Michael C. Koelle in 1998 and sister Margaret Thompson.
He leaves behind his devoted wife Patricia nee Feduniak Sickels, his loving children Dawn and husband Michael Koelle, Kathleen and Alfonso Chieffo, Michael and Jeanine Sickels, Patrick Sickels and Terence Sickels. Also surviving are his cherished sister Mary Louise Cottingham and brother John Sickels, and grandchildren Matthew, Joseph, Nicole, Grace, Elizabeth, Daniel and Christopher.
Visitation will be held 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM on Thursday, December 5th at Day Funeral Home and again Visitation will be held 9 AM to 9:45 AM on Friday, December 6th at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10 AM at St. Clement RCC, Matawan.
Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, NJ. For more information visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019