Lesley Knapp
Point Pleasant - Lesley A. Knapp, age 67, of Point Pleasant, NJ, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune after battling the challenges, trials, and tribulations associated with nearly four decades of paraplegia. Born and raised in Jersey City, Lesley resided in Point Pleasant for the past 48 years. She graduated from St. John the Baptist Grammar School in 1966 and from St. Dominic Academy in 1970, both in Jersey City. She continued her studies at Berkeley College, completing coursework in administrative services. Prior to her retirement, she worked as an administrative secretary for various companies in New York City and Harold Hayes Insurance Agency. She was a paralegal and real estate agent for River Edge Realty. Lesley was a parishioner of St. Denis Church in Manasquan and Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Bay Head, where she taught religious education classes for many years. She was predeceased by her father, Henry H. Houghton, a highly decorated World War II veteran and retired captain of the Jersey City Fire Department in 2004, and her sister, Diane L. Houghton, in 1998. Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 42 years, Norbert Knapp, her two beloved sons, Jeffrey, of Mahwah, and Michael of Point Pleasant Borough, and her mother, Evelyn Houghton, of Point Pleasant Borough. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Bay Head, followed by the entombment at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt. To send condolences, visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. The Knapp Family extends its sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided to their wife and mother for nearly 40 years by a cadre of nurses, therapists, physicians, and other medical professionals, and in a special way to the staff of the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, who cared for her with great attentiveness and dignity in her final days.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Knapp Family Scholarship at Christian Brothers Academy. Donations may be sent to the Office of Advancement at Christian Brothers Academy - 850 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft, NJ 07738
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 19, 2020