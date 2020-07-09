Leslie Clark Hoadley, Jr.
Brick - Leslie "Les" Clark Hoadley, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, July, 6, 2020 at Care One in Wall. Les has resided in Greenbriar I in Brick for the last 12 years. Affectionately known as "Big Les", he was born on May 29, 1943 in Newark. After graduating from Clifford Scott High School in East Orange, he joined the US ARMY and served in Vietnam from 1962-1967. In 1969, he began a 31 year career as a Corrections Officer for the County of Essex, holding various titles including ITI, IA and PBA Rep and was awarded several commendations for valor.
Les volunteered with many organizations including the Greenbriar I Veterans Board, Knights of Columbus, Union Hose Fire Company, the Emerald Society, and the NJ State Elks Association who awarded him Man of the Year for his support of handicapped children.
Les was a 6'8" giant who had a heart as big as his frame, helping those in need whether they were family, friends, or strangers.
Les is joined in heaven with his parents, Leslie C. Hoadley, Sr. and Marie (Warner) Hoadley; his sisters, Lois Vreland and Mary Jane Piereth; and his first wife, Marilyn (Carroll) Hoadley.
He is survived by his wife, Gail (Zehnder) Hoadley; his son, Leslie Shannon Hoadley and wife Kimberly; his daughter, Merritt Hoadley and fiancé, Ron Kutcher; his stepdaughter, Kelly Hennefeld and husband Scott; his sister, Joanne Lucarelli; and his beloved grandchildren, Isabelle, Carolynn, Mackenzie, Colton, and Tyler; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
A private service for immediate family will be held followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
