Leslie L. Wilcox
West Long Branch - Leslie L. Wilcox, 102, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1917 in Tioga County, PA the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Montoursville High School then moved to Long Branch, NJ. He lived with his wife and daughters in West Long Branch and worked as a machinist for the military at Fort Monmouth.
He was an excellent athlete and loved to play a wide variety of sports, he also umpired many games in the area. He invented and held a patent for a gun un-loader. He was elected onto the West Long Branch Borough Council where he served a short time and was also on the Shore Regional High School Board of Education. He was a member of the Old Guard where he loved to play cards and go to various events, he also enjoyed weekly card games at home with friends. He attended the First Assembly of God Church in Shrewsbury.
He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine Wilcox and two daughters, Linda Hagerman and Leslie Kampf.
Surviving are his two sons-in-law, Bill Hagerman and Fred Kampf; grandchildren, Kelly Hagerman and her son Kerry Travers, Heather Licitra and her husband Ross and their children, Giana and Franky, Kindra Carmer and her husband Todd and their children Taylor, Laci and George, Leslie Hagerman and his wife Allison and their children Luke and Kate, Fred Kampf III and his wife Karen and their children Charlotte and Matilda and Kyle Kampf and his wife Katie and their children Ayden, Ryan and Kyle and his companion of 11 years, Lois Carter.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am until his funeral service at 1 pm Thursday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit: fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019