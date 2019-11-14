|
|
Leslie Lawton Hunt
So. Burlington - Leslie Lawton Hunt, 73, died peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT after a long bout with colon cancer.
Leslie was born on July 27, 1946 in Abington, PA to Walter Springer Lawton and Frances Davies Lawton. She was the youngest of two children. Leslie attended Cheltenham High School in Wyncote, PA and graduated from Temple University in 1968 with a B.A. in Sociology. She started her career as a probation officer before raising a family. She married John Spencer Hunt in Moorestown, NJ on March 29, 1969. They were married for 33 years and raised two children - Elizabeth and Jonathan. Up until her retirement in 2014, Leslie worked for many years in the Monmouth County (NJ) Library System.
Leslie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and dear friend to so many. Leslie is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Ann Hunt and son-in-law Jesse Moore of Charlotte, VT, son Jonathan Springer Hunt and daughter-in-law Emily Olsen Hunt of New York, NY and her six grandchildren. She leaves behind many family and friends including her best friend from the age of four years, Ann Russell Zorn of Harvey Cedars, NJ and her sister Frances Lawton Ade of Huntley, IL.
Leslie loved children, gardening, reading and traveling. She volunteered at her children's and grandchildren's schools as able. She was a Cub Scout Den Leader in the 1980's. Leslie could spend hours working in the garden…any garden. Leslie enjoyed keeping in touch with people, she wrote most correspondence by hand and saved letters and photographs for years. She was not afraid of new experiences, befriending strangers or giving unsolicited advice. For decades Leslie investigated and
documented the genealogy of her family. In her final years she was active with Burlington Friends Meeting, Women of University of Vermont and the Burlington Garden Club. She enjoyed volunteering at Fletcher Free Library and made sure all of her library books were returned on time.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 PM at the Burlington Friends Meeting House (173 North Prospect St., Burlington, VT) with a reception to follow. There will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2020 at Moorestown Friends Meeting in Moorestown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fletcher Free Library, Burlington, VT. https://www.fletcherfree.org/donate or check made out to The Friends of FFL and mailed to Development Manager, Gale Batsimm, 235 College Street, Fletcher Free Library, Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019