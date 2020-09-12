Leslie P. Maks



Brick Twp. - Leslie P. Maks, 69, passed away at home on September 7, 2020. Leslie was born on May 23, 1951 to Edward and Jean Maks. She was raised in Brielle, graduated from Manasquan High School, and later went on to graduate from Georgian Court University with a degree in Special Education. Over the years, Leslie worked as a local bank teller, sales associate at Rickels Home Center, Mikasa, and most recently, Macy's in Toms River. She was also a GED instructor at Job Corp. in Edison, and a substitute teacher at Ocean County Vocational School.



Leslie will be remembered for her caring heart, as she was always looking to lend a helping hand. Leslie was known for her love of John Denver, Snoopy, and shopping.



She is predeceased by her father Edward Maks



She is survived by her mother Jean Maks of Brielle, sister's Lindsay (James) Oettinger of Closter and Lisa (Keith) DeLaura Wall, niece; McKenna (Matt) Riddle of Perkasie, PA, nephews; Daniel (Margaret) Oettinger of Montclair, Michael (Samantha) Oettinger of Washington Twp, and Bryan DeLaura of Wall, and great nephews; Wolfgang and Sebastian Oettinger of Washington Twp.



Family services are private and under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Service.









