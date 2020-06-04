Lester C. Jackson
Neptune - Lester C. Jackson, 88 of Neptune passed away peacefully at King Manor Rehab Center on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Lester was born in Sherbourne in the parish of Portland, Jamaica. Lester migrated to England in 1959 and came to the United States in 1972 along with his family. Lester first lived in California for a short while before moving to New Jersey where he lived for most of his life. He had a 30-year career working as an orderly at Jersey Shore University Medical, Neptune and Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch.
Lester is survived by his children, Dailia Jackson, Paula Jackson, Nadine "Petal" Jackson and Nadine's mother Louise, Stacey, and a stepdaughter Marcia Hardware. He is survived by a brother Wilmer Jackson; and the cherished grandfather of eleven grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. Lester is also survived by nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. All services are private. Interment will be at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.