Lester R. Olcsvary

Lester R. Olcsvary Obituary
Lester R. Olcsvary

Manchester - Lester Olcsvary, 72, passed away in San Diego, California on May 15th. He was in California doing what he loved, spending time with family and going to see baseball games. An avid Yankee fan, Lester was born in Perth Amboy, NJ. He was a Perth Amboy HS graduate, and studied at Rider University. He worked in several warehouse management positions before he spent most of his work career at A. J. Gerrard and Co. Lester retired in 2009, and has been a devoted grandfather, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a key player on the Owls softball team.

Lester is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan, his loving sons Daniel and Gerald, and his daughters-in-law, Lisa and Haydee. He is also survived by his granddaughters Amilya, Maya and Sasha.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ at 11am on Friday May 24th.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
