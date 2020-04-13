|
|
Lester Saltzman
Lakewood - Lester Saltzman, 96 passed away on Monday, April 13 at home with his family by his side. Les was a proud Army Veteran, where served in the army during WWII.
Before retiring to the Fairways in Lakewood, NJ, Les was the owner/ operator of Bergan Screen Printing in Hackensack, NJ. Prior to owning his own business, he worked as a Technical Writer for Bendix Corp.
Les enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Les is survived by his wife, Barbara of 43 years, His son Martin Saltzman along with his wife Ginger, son Michael Saltzman along with his partner Lynn Germond. Daughter Suzanne McKay and her husband Scott and son Scott Corbyons and his partner Joanne Ridgell. Les was blessed with 7 amazing Grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Alexa, Shana, Zack, Jordyn and Jake. He also was survived by his first Great Granddaughter, Skylar. Of course, those who knew Les knew he also loved his beloved Yorkie, Molly.
The current time allows only for a private memorial service for immediate family members under the direction of Bloomfield Cooper Chapels, Ocean, NJ (Lakewood Location). A celebration of Les's lIfe along with a military service at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020