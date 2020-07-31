Leticia Lim Matus



Toms River - On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Leticia Lim Matus, loving wife, sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 77 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born on February 10, 1943, in Bacolod City, Philippines, Leticia—known affectionately as Nena—was one of seven siblings and daughter to Natividad Lim and Lim Bon Sian. Nena was a registered nurse, graduating from ONPH School of Nursing in Negros Occidental. She came to New York in 1966 under the exchange visitor program. Two years later she married Victorino M. Matus Jr. MD, also from Bacolod City. They had two children, Christine and Victorino. In 1975 they moved to Toms River, NJ, where Nena ran her husband's medical office out of the basement of their home. Nena was an avid tennis player (with trophies to prove it!), loved to dance, tend to her garden, was active in her church, and enjoyed cooking—she was an amazing cook. But she especially loved spending time with her family, finding ways to make everyone happy. Known for her kindness, smile, laughter, and sense of humor, she will forever be missed. Nena Matus is survived by her husband Victorino, her sister Dolores Lim, her brother Loreto Lim, her daughter Christine Matus Delhaas and husband Steven Delhaas, her son Victorino L. Matus and wife Kate Matus, and four grandchildren, Emma, Michael, Juliana, and Sabrina. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 between 4pm and 8pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:30am St. Joseph Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 0875.









