Letitia Bullock
Neptune - Letitia Bullock, 49, of Neptune passed away on December 13, 2019.
Letitia was predeceased by her husband Raymond Brown in June 2019. She is survived by her beloved sons Tyreek and Tyshawn Bullock, and loving grandchildren Jayden, Imere, Adrianna, and Kaleb. She will be dearly missed by her parents Cornell Harrell and Ernestine Bullock, siblings Tanisha Bullock, Paul Bullock, and Marvin Perry and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 10am-11am with funeral services beginning at 11:00am at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019