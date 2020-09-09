Letitia Franck "Nan" Bock



Eatontown - Letitia "Nan" Bock, 80 passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Letitia was born in Columbia, SC and married her high school sweetheart, Harold A. Bock, Jr., on June 12, 1960. Letitia loved making memories with her grandchildren at the family's beach house in Duck (Outer Banks), NC. Letitia is predeceased by her father Charles M. Franck, mother Charlotte S. Dutrow-Franck and son-in-law Richard F. DiBiase. Letitia is survived by her loving husband Harold A. Bock, Jr. of 60 years and the couple's three children Thomas Bock and his wife Nancy of Bel Air, MD, Kenneth Bock and his wife Lisa of Belford, NJ and Elizabeth DiBiase and her partner Daniel O'Pella of Haddonfield, NJ. Letitia is also survived by five grandchildren and her sister Elizabeth Middleton of Virginia Beach, Virginia. All arrangements are private and under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.









