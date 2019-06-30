|
Lewis C. McCollum, Jr.
Woodstown - Lewis C. McCollum, Jr. (Lew), 66, of Woodstown, NJ (formerly of Wall), passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Born on February 10, 1953 to Lewis and Doris (Earle) McCollum and raised in Newton NJ, Lew moved to Neptune at the age of 17. He lived in Wall for many years as well as Forked River before moving to Woodstown. He served in the Naval Reserves and in the Shark River Hills Fire Company in the 1970's. Lew spent 35+ years of his career as a union heavy equipment operator for I.U.O.E. Local 825 before retiring in October 2018. Lew was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling in his motorhome, NASCAR and working on vehicles and home projects.
Lew was predeceased by his father, Lewis, and mother, Doris. He is survived by his fiancée Barbara Lindsey of Woodstown, son William McCollum of Wall, sister Judith Johnson of Hot Springs, AR, her two sons David and Daniel and his brother Chuck McCollum of Magnolia, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the ASPCA in Lew's name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019