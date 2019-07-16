Resources
Lewis M. Carter Jr.


1934 - 2019
Lewis M. Carter Jr. Obituary
Lewis M. Carter, Jr.

Walterboro - Lewis M. Carter, Jr., age 84, passed away at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC on June 26, 2019.

He was born to Josephine Burke Carter and Lewis M. Carter, Sr. on December 14, 1934, in Chatham, New Jersey. He served his country with honor in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wisconsin. Lew was a man of many interests, including the love of Naval History. He was also devoted to fire fighting and served as Chief of the Sea Girt, N.J. fire department, 1978-1979 and was an instructor at the Monmouth County, N.J. Fire Academy. He enjoyed cooking and prepared many meals for the Sea Girt Fire Departments monthly meetings where he was well known for his delicious stuffed pork dinner. He had many fond memories of growing up in Maplewood, N.J., Sea Girt, N.J. and in later years in Beaufort, S.C.

Lewis is survived by his sister, Carol Stephens, his brother Burke and many nieces, nephews and their families.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019
