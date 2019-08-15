|
|
Lewis Thomas "Tom" Clayton
Beachwood - Lewis Thomas "Tom" Clayton, 65, of Beachwood, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. A lifelong resident of Beachwood, Tom met and married the love of his life, Beverly, and proudly raised two children. Tom worked tirelessly for the family business, Clayton Construction, until he and his dearly departed brother, Christopher, established Clayton Homes Company in 1990. In recent years, Tom lent his expertise to the BSA.
A stone mason by trade, Tom Clayton was a rock; his love and his life were as steadfast and true as the blocks his homes rest upon. Hard lines and right angles seemed to define him, but love, loyalty, and kindness were the true foundations on which his legacy was built. He delighted in simple pleasures: rambling drives with Bev, doting on his granddaughters, and feeding the goldfinches in the yard. Tom loved nothing more than being surrounded by his family and friends, and his support and devotion served as cornerstone and guide for those close to him.
Tom is survived by his parents, Lewis M. and Mary Clayton of Beachwood; his beloved wife of 45 years, Beverly; his daughter, Amber; his son, Lewis, and daughter-in-law, Melissa; two beautiful granddaughters, Annika and Brooke; his sister, Jane Hoyt; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was a long standing member of Ground Swipers Rod & Gun Club in Forked River and the Beachwood Republican Club.
A visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Monday, August 19 at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street in Toms River. The family will receive family and friends after the visitation to celebrate his life at the Beachwood Community Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Ground Swipers Rod & Gun Club. Condolences can be sent to www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019